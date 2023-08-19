Recent E. coli infections in Lehi tied to pressurized irrigation water use

LEHI, Utah — Lehi City has determined a recent outbreak of E. coli is tied to the use of pressurized irrigation water for drinking and other recreational uses.

The Utah County Health Department has reported a total of 12 cases of E. coli there.

In a news release Saturday, Lehi said it has determined the E. coli infections are the result of not only drinking the pressurized irrigation water, but also using it in backyard swimming pools and other toys such as slip-n-slides and squirt guns.

Even a small amount of contaminated water in a child’s mouth can cause an E. coli infection, which if left untreated, can cause serious health issues.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is strongly encouraging residents to use caution with produce watered by secondary irrigation systems that have not been treated.

Washing fruits and vegetables alone will not kill the bacteria, only cooking them thoroughly will kill the E. coli.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection may include diarrhea (often bloody), abdominal cramps, nausea, and vomiting. In severe cases, it can lead to kidney failure, especially among young children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems. If you or anyone you know experiences any of these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.

Lehi City wants to make it clear that pressurized irrigation water has not been treated like culinary water has, and it is not safe to drink or use in cooking.