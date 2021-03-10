Lehi man announces intent to challenge Sen. Mike Lee in 2022

LEHI, Utah — Senator Mike Lee will have at least one primary challenger in his race for re-election in 2022.

Utah County Republican Brendan Wright announced his intent to join the race to combat “the divisive, win-at-all-cost, leadership and teamwork crisis in Washington,” according to the Daily Herald.

Wright, a Lehi resident and area planning manager for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, recently announced his candidancy.

“It really just increasingly built on me that I was hoping we were going to see the leadership we need, and I just didn’t feel like I was seeing that,” Wright said in an interview with the Daily Herald. “We were hearing . . . calls for teamwork, civility, respect, working together, unity, and I just felt like I needed to step up and help share that message.”

He also noted that his campaign is not connected or endorsed by his employer.

Wright’s campaign platform emphasizes the need to double the productivity of the government, with a particular concern about the environment, foreign policy, and the needs of children.

He also voiced his respect for all candidates from any party, and stressed he is "running for, not against" as a candidate.

Wright grew up in Provo and attended Brigham Young University and Timpview High School.

Sen. Lee has served two terms and is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, is actively campaigning for the 2022 race.

He claims he is a top target of The Lincoln Project, a political action committee formed by a group of Republicans in 2019 to oppose then-President's Trump's re-election.