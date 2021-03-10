Sen. Lee claims voting reform bill 'written by the devil himself'

WASHINGTON — In an interview Wednesday, Utah Sen. Mike Lee didn't hold back in attacking the voting reform bill he believes will keep Democrats in power far into the future, claiming it was "written by the devil himself."

Appearing on "Fox & Friends," Lee said he believes what's contained in HR1 would take away the constitutional rights of citizens.

"I think I disagree with every single word in HR1, including the words ‘but,’ ‘and,’ and ‘the.’ Everything about this bill is rotten to the core. This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself."

HR1, also called the "For the People Act," was originally passed in the House in 2019, but was never taken up in the Senate which was controlled by Republicans. With Democrats now controlling both chambers of Congress, the bill is once again moving forward.

The bill seeks to make it easier for citizens to vote, change campaign finance laws and limit gerrymandering.

HR1 expands mail-in voting, restore voting rights for convicted felons, along with allowing voters to use a "sworn written statement" instead of a photo ID when voting. The bill would also implement automatic voter registration.

Lee thinks the bill will allow politicians in Washington to control the election process and take it out of the hands of those at the local and state level.

"They are completely flipping that principal on its head so that all these things can be micromanaged from Washington. That’s wrong. That’s really wrong, it’s bad policy. As much as anything else, it’s wildly unconstitutional."