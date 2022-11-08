Lehi neighborhood under shelter-in-place order due to police standoff

LEHI, Utah — A neighborhood in Lehi is under lockdown as police work to negotiate with a woman who has barricaded herself inside her home.

Residents in the area of approximately 8000 North and 9500 West received an order to shelter in place Monday night.

A Lehi City spokesperson confirmed to FOX 13 News that police were at the scene and trying to talk to the woman over the phone. She has reportedly fired shots inside.

Further details on the situation, such as whether anyone else is in the home or how the situation began, were not immediately available.

