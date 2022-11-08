Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lehi neighborhood under shelter-in-place order due to police standoff

baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 9:50 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 00:00:29-05

LEHI, Utah — A neighborhood in Lehi is under lockdown as police work to negotiate with a woman who has barricaded herself inside her home.

Residents in the area of approximately 8000 North and 9500 West received an order to shelter in place Monday night.

A Lehi City spokesperson confirmed to FOX 13 News that police were at the scene and trying to talk to the woman over the phone. She has reportedly fired shots inside.

Further details on the situation, such as whether anyone else is in the home or how the situation began, were not immediately available.

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this breaking news story as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere