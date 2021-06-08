Lehi officers rescue child accidentally locked in truck

LEHI, Utah — Lehi police officers were called to rescue a child locked inside a truck Tuesday, averting a situation in which the temperature in the vehicle could have risen to dangerous levels.

A woman who was with the child called police after locking her keys inside the vehicle. The relationship between the woman and child was not made available.

Kelsey Eagar

Both the Lehi Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to unlock the pickup truck and remove the child.

Authorities say the child was in good health and the woman found the keys in the stroller.

In 2021, two children have died after being left or becoming trapped in a hot car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The majority of hot car deaths occur when someone forgets a child in a car.