Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lehi station to sell gas for $2.38 per gallon

Posted at 7:04 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 09:18:08-04

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi gas station will fall into a time warp Tuesday and head all the way back to 2021.

The Sinclair station at the All About Food & Fuel location at 1750 West Main Street will be selling gas for just $2.38 per gallon, far lower than Utah's current average price of $4.90. The cheaper price mirrors the national average for a gallon of gas in mid-January 2021.

Americans for Prosperity is co-hosting the event as part of "The True Cost of Washington" campaign that raises awareness of the rising costs facing Utahns.

According to the organization, Utah residents spent an extra $800 in May due to inflation costs.

The cheap gas will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.for unleaded fuel only, and the discount is on a first come first served basis.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere