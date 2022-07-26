Lehi station to sell gas for $2.38 per gallon

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi gas station will fall into a time warp Tuesday and head all the way back to 2021.

The Sinclair station at the All About Food & Fuel location at 1750 West Main Street will be selling gas for just $2.38 per gallon, far lower than Utah's current average price of $4.90. The cheaper price mirrors the national average for a gallon of gas in mid-January 2021.

Americans for Prosperity is co-hosting the event as part of "The True Cost of Washington" campaign that raises awareness of the rising costs facing Utahns.

According to the organization, Utah residents spent an extra $800 in May due to inflation costs.

The cheap gas will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.for unleaded fuel only, and the discount is on a first come first served basis.