LEHI, Utah — Police responded to Lehi Junior High School Thursday after officials said a student brought a weapon to the school.

After someone alerted school administrators to the weapon, they were able to intervene and call police around 10 a.m.

The type of weapon was not identified and police have not released any information on the student.

"We are grateful for the individual who heard something or saw something, they said something," said Alpine School District official David Stephenson.