Liberty Park pond reopens after tests show minimal risk of harmful algae

SALT LAKE CITY — There's good news for dogs and their owners after the popular pond at Liberty Park has been reopened after the risk of harmful algae has been found to be minimal.

Last week, officials roped off the pond and posted warning signs after the discovery of algae blooms. At the time, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality tests showed harmful cyanobacteria and a small amount of hepatotoxin.

Salt Lake City Public Lands announced Tuesday that testing showed the algae was not overly harmful, and danger only exists in a small section on the shoreline. With the results, the parks division has removed the caution tape and warning signs.

The precautions were put in place after as many as 30 ducks were found dead in early July, with tests showing no traces of avian flu. A state wildlife veterinarian suspected the deaths could have been caused by botulism or another toxin.

Following the discovery of the dead ducks, park crews fixed an aeration system in the pond in hopes that it would make a difference.