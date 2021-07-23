Lightning blows hole through roof of home in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A lightning bolt blew a four foot wide hole through the roof of a St. George home on Thursday, starting a small garage fire.

By the time crews arrived, neighbors were already making progress on the fire with their garden hoses.

SEE ALSO: Streets flooded, trees damaged after severe thunderstorm hits Wasatch Front

Officials say the lightning strike initially started a fire in the attic, traveled down through a dryer vent, igniting a gas line.

Luckily no one was hurt an firefighters were able to tarp off the hole to keep out the rain.

Information courtesy: St. George News