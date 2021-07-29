Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lightning sparks 2 small wildfires in Box Elder County

items.[0].image.alt
Utah Fire Info. / Twitter
Charred tree from a wildfire sparked by lightning in Box Elder County, Utah on July 28, 2021
Capture.PNG
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 11:04:02-04

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Lightning strikes started two small wildfires in far north Utah on Wednesday.

READ: More widespread precipitation over Utah today

According to Utah Fire Info., the fires were in the Devil's Playground Area in Box Elder County.

READ: Harmful algal blooms popping up earlier and at higher elevations in Utah

Local firefighters, US Fish and Wildlife, and US Forest Service believed they would be able to contain both fires by mid afternoon Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere