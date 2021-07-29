Lightning sparks 2 small wildfires in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Lightning strikes started two small wildfires in far north Utah on Wednesday.

READ: More widespread precipitation over Utah today

7-29-2021: Yesterday, lightning sparked two small fires in the Devil's Playground Area in Box Elder County. Firefighters from Box Elder County, US Fish and Wildlife, and US Forest Service believe they will contain both fires by mid afternoon today. #DevilsPlaygroundFires #twfs pic.twitter.com/PzCWVaTVvL — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 29, 2021

According to Utah Fire Info., the fires were in the Devil's Playground Area in Box Elder County.

READ: Harmful algal blooms popping up earlier and at higher elevations in Utah

Local firefighters, US Fish and Wildlife, and US Forest Service believed they would be able to contain both fires by mid afternoon Thursday.