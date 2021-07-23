Lights, camera, arrest! UHP looking to pay training actors

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol wants to pay people to live out their inner bad guy or gal.

To help train new police officers, UHP is looking to hire role players to "act in simulated situations that mimic real-life police encounters."

Every few weeks, people will be needed on a part-time basis to play suspects, victims, witnesses and bystanders.

"Your participation allows us to provide a realistic setting for new officers to test the training they’ve been given," the UHP wrote on Facebook.

Aspiring role players must be at least 18 years old and will be paid $20/hour for their thespian services.

Anyone interested in hamming it up for the safety of others should send an email to support@utahpost.org with subject line of "Role Players."