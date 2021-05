Diane Bondareff/AP

Posted at 10:29 AM, May 18, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Arts Council has released a partial schedule for this summer's Twilight Concert Series. Here's the schedule as of Tuesday, May 18: August 19 - Big Boi / STRFUKR / Laserfang

August 26 - Thundercat / Remiwolf / Giraffula

September 2 - Neon Trees / Peach Tree / Rascals / The Rubies

September 18 - Saint Vincent / TBA

September 24 - Lake Street Dive / TBA / Pixie & the Partygrass Boys

