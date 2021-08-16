Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Little boy in uniform salutes motorcyclists in 'Ride for Fallen Officers'

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:48 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 17:54:47-04

LINDON, Utah — Many of the nearly 1,000 motorcyclists that rode through Utah County during Sunday's "Ride for Fallen Officers" said they teared up seeing a little boy dressed in a police officer uniform along the side of the road.

Boy dressed as police officer

With an American flag in their hands, 3-year-old Bennett stood with his sister, Sophie, as the riders drove by while honoring the 147 Utah police officers who have died in the line of duty. Bennett could be seen waving at the motorcyclists as they headed through the area and up to the Utah State Capitol.

Boy dressed as police office

Bennett's grandfather, Brad Stone, said the boy received the uniform as a birthday present and wears it all the time.

The family has long been involved in fallen officer events as Stone's son is married to the widow of Derek Johnson, a Draper police officer gunned down in 2013.

Bennett Stone.jpg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere