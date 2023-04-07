Little Cottonwood Canyon opens briefly for first time in days

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in several days, Little Cottonwood Canyon is opening for a brief window Friday for travelers headed downhill and for some critical personnel to travel up the canyon.

The canyon closed Monday after more than five feet of snow fell in the area, making for extremely dangerous avalanche conditions.

In the time since the closure, several naturally-occurring avalanches have happened, including one near Snowbird resort that prompted a search.

Crews found nobody was trapped in the slide that happened near the Chickadee trail as interlodge orders went back into effect.

Interlodge orders and road closures have trapped employees and guests in Little Cottonwood Canyon for several days and Friday, a brief window will allow for individuals to get home.

Officials are opening the canyon for mainly downhill traffic from 5 to 9 a.m. Friday morning.

WATCH: Cars make their way down the canyon and back into the Salt Lake Valley after being trapped for several days

Uphill traffic will also be opened briefly but only for "critical personnel and commercial food trucks for the Town of Alta and resorts."

That means recreators hoping to get a taste of the fresh powder will NOT yet be able to travel up Little Cottonwood Canyon.

As the road opens, officials say crews will be monitoring avalanche conditions closely and working on avalanche mitigation as necessary.

After 9 a.m., the closure will be put back in place, and there is no estimated time of reopening.

Big Cottonwood Canyon opened Thursday after being closed for the entire day Wednesday. Within an hour of opening, resort parking lots were full as skiers headed in the mountains for an epic powder day.