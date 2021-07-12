Little Cottonwood Canyon public comment window extended to September

SANDY, Utah -- The Utah Department of Transportation is expanding the window for public comments on the future of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

UDOT is considering two main alternatives to help alleviate traffic congestion in the canyon during the winter: a gondola from the mouth of the canyon to Snowbird and Alta resorts, or an enhanced bus system that would include widening the roads and more frequent buses.

READ: Final proposals to ease Little Cottonwood Canyon congestion revealed

UDOT is currently accepting public comments online. Initially, the window was from June 25 to Aug. 9. After receiving requests to extend it, the agency announced Tuesday that comments will now be accepted through Sep. 3.

Click here to submit a comment or to read the full "environmental impact statement" (EIS) and proposals.

WATCH: Video simulation shows gondola proposal for Little Cottonwood Canyon

UDOT is hosting an in-person open house and public hearing on Tuesday. It will be held at Butler Middle School, located at 7530 S. 2700 East in Cottonwood Heights, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. UDOT will give a presentation from 6-6:30, and the public can provide verbal comments from 6:30-8:30.

"All comments received through formal channels are treated equally, oral comments at the hearings are not given preference in the Final EIS," UDOT wrote on its webpage for the event.

UDOT says the presentation and comment session will be streamed live on its Facebook page, and there will also be a virtual public comment session via Zoom on July 20.