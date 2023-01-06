Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens following lengthy closure

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed for several hours Friday due to avalanche mitigation and debris clean up.

State Road 210 was closed in the afternoon and did not reopen until around 4:30 p.m. Because there was no staggered reopening out of ski resort lots, heavy traffic down the canyon is expected.

Video shared by the Utah Department of Transportation showed controlled avalanches in the canyon as police closed the roads to all traffic. Photos showed the clean up that followed before the canyon could be reopened.

The northern Utah mountains received heavy snow overnight, with the Alta Ski Area reporting 21 inches of new snow in the 24 hours ending Friday afternoon.

Officials announced SR-210 will be closed again at 12:30 a.m. Saturday due to more avalanche mitigation, with an estimated scheduled reopening at 8 a.m.