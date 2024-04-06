Little League teams in Salt Lake City worried rising costs might price them out

SALT LAKE CITY — Some little league teams in Salt Lake City say they might be unable to afford future seasons because of the cost of field use.

"It would hurt really bad not just for my kids but for other generations of kids around here if this league fails there would be nowhere else for them to play," Valdez said.

For over 65 years Rose Park Baseball has taught generations of little leaguers how to hit home runs on the field and swing for the fences in life, but Michael Valdez and James Walje say as soon as next year decades of legacy on and off the field could come to an end.

"Our reservation right now for three months of baseball is sitting at $20,000," said Walje, the Rose Park Baseball President. "It's not sustainable past this year, it will be hard to pay that bill this year."

This year Salt Lake City's fee for organized field use is $17/hr according to Salt Lake City's Consolidated Fee Schedule for Fiscal Year 2024. In 2020, teams like Rose Park Baseball, a non-profit, only paid $8/hr. Fox 13 News reached out to Salt Lake City, and they said the fees are cost justified.

"It's a city-wide issue that we need some attention to put towards, Avenues Baseball, Central City, and Foothill are all facing the same exact challenges," Walje said.

"As the rates continue to climb and climb, we have to charge the kids more to play baseball," Valdez said.

Walje and Valdez say it's frustrating for rates to increase when they feel facilities are unkempt. They pointed out places where paint is chipping, and concrete is unfinished. Both say they, and other volunteers, spend hours trying to maintain the field so kids can play.

Walje and Valdez say those who care for the Rose Park ballparks do what they can to help, but they think the workers need more resources. Toby Hazelbaker, Salt Lake City Park's Division Director, says they try their best to get to the ballparks weekly during the season, but sometimes the amount of maintenance hours can impact how often or how much workers can do.

"It's sad that some of that has fallen to the ball clubs so what we've tried to do is create ways that can multiply their forces," Walje said.

Hazelbaker says clubs can get up to fifty percent off their fees for helping with field upkeep and projects, but James and Mike say that's no longer enough.

"It would've helped prior to the increase now it just takes us back to where we were," Walje said.

Rose Park Baseball is hoping the city will reconsider its field use fees because they say the future of youth baseball in Salt Lake City could depend on it.

"All of this money that we raise it all goes back to these kids and all we're looking for is just a little help," Valdez said.

"If people want to see what we could potentially lose I would encourage you to come to our opening day April 13," Walje said.