Live music returns to Sugar House woman's backyard this summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Live music, good vibes, and a warm breeze swirl in the backyard of Carolyn Turkanis' Sugar House home where partygoers say her intimate garden rivals even the best outdoor venues.

"There was one night, and I forget the name of the band, but it started raining and everyone thought, 'Dang it, we're going to have to go home,'" said Harvest Merrill, who's attended Turkanis' gatherings for about a decade. "She goes, 'No.' She opened up the garage, we all go in the garage and they just hammered away for another hour, and I thought, 'This is the place to be.'"

82-year-old Turkanis has been hosting local musicians, neighbors and friends in her backyard on Saturday summer nights for 24 years.

"I know that neighbors want to meet each other, and people want to make new friends and even more so after COVID that people appreciate friendships, and I have met the most amazing people in this very garden," Turkanis said.

Her summer parties start with a potluck where guests bring a dish to share, then her backyard garden is transformed into a private little music venue with the stage being illuminated by twinkling lights. But after over two decades, all of this almost came to an end.

Last summer, Turkanis received notices from Salt Lake City saying her backyard concerts were in violation of city code. She had filed an appeal, but earlier this year, she withdrew. Last time she met with FOX 13 News, she said she thought her parties were done.

"I had been grieving all winter and into the spring," Turkanis said.

"I was really heartbroken because for me this has just been such a big part of my summer," said Izzy Zahalak, reflecting on the time she heard summer evenings in Turkanis' garden may be coming to an end. "Since I was 16 or so I've been really involved in making sure I get to see the same people from the neighborhood and people from around the valley."

Despite the months of uncertainty, Carolyn and her guests were all smiles Saturday night as she hosted her first of seven private parties with live music this summer.

"I just think it's such a special place because it's run by Carolyn. She brings the heart of it and the softness and the sweetness," Merrill said.

In April, Turkanis met with Salt Lake City's director of community and neighborhoods. The two worked to create a compromise so her backyard gtherings could continue. They'll be private parties instead of public concerts, she'll host seven this summer instead of hosting them weekly, and she'll continue to accept voluntary donations without pegging an amount.

"I just have faith in government and hope that all good things can continue," Turkanis said.

In February, she told FOX 13 News that her goal was to host for 25 years. But with her reignited optimism, she says she'll stop when she knows the time is right.

"I have many more years left in me and many more musicians to support, and this just brings me such joy and I just want to go until I can't," Turkanis said.