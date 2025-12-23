Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
California mom arrested after 9-year-old girl found dead in remote area of southern Utah

A flyer for missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard is seen on the side of a mailbox in the Lompoc Valley on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office in California confirmed Tuesday that a missing girl who was last seen near the Utah-Colorado border has been found dead in a remote area of Utah.

Melodee Buzzard was found near Caineville, in Wayne County. Melodee's mother Ashley was arrested Tuesday morning, facing charges of murder.

Sheriff Bill Brown said there is significant evidence indicating that Ashley killed her 9-year-old daughter.

Ashlee Buzzard custody.jpg

Crime

UPDATE: Mother of Melodee Buzzard booked on murder charge

Kathrene Herndon

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
