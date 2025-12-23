California mom arrested after 9-year-old girl found dead in remote area of southern Utah

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office in California confirmed Tuesday that a missing girl who was last seen near the Utah-Colorado border has been found dead in a remote area of Utah.

Melodee Buzzard was found near Caineville, in Wayne County. Melodee's mother Ashley was arrested Tuesday morning, facing charges of murder.

Sheriff Bill Brown said there is significant evidence indicating that Ashley killed her 9-year-old daughter.

