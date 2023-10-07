Local leaders, Jewish community respond with support for Israel after deadly attack

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 200 people were killed in an attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, many Utahns are expressing their support for the Israeli people.

Hamas launched a surprise attack early Saturday morning during a major Jewish holiday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by declaring war on Hamas. Israel then retaliated with a counterattack on the Gaza Strip, which also killed more than 200 people.

"[The] United Jewish Federation of Utah along with the Jewish community of Utah stand in total and complete solidarity with our Israeli brethren. We pray for their safety and will do everything we can to ensure the complete and total success of their efforts," the federation said in a statement following the attack.

The federation said many Jewish Utahns have family members in Israel who are either hiding or are being called up for reserve duty.

"Utah has a long-standing relationship with Israel, and we will stand by our ally as they face the aftermath of an unjust attack on their country and people," Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted. "Our hearts go out to all those affected by this act of terrorism. Israel, and its people, will be in our prayers."

Brigham Young University's Jerusalem Center said its 94 students, along with the employees, were not directly impacted but have been told to stay at the center. Planned travel events outside the center were canceled. Officials said future changes will be made on a case-by-case basis, but it's likely they will remain at the center into next week.