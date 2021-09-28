Watch
Local parks and recreation department gives dying dog 'one last snow bank to roll in'

Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation
Posted at 8:35 PM, Sep 27, 2021
MURRAY, Utah — Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation helped a local family bid farewell to their dog in a unique way.

The dog's owner posted Friday on social media that they were looking to borrow a shaved ice machine.

The purpose? To give their dog, named Maggie, "one last snow bank to roll in."

Maggie's owner said she was dying of cancer, and they would be saying goodbye to her on Monday.

They also contacted the Salt Lake County Ice Center to see if they could help in their quest for artificial snow.

The indoor ice skating facility came through.

Employees shaved some ice off the rink for Maggie, and the owner came by and picked it up.

They took it home for Maggie to enjoy with the rest of her family.

"Sending our love and condolences to Maggie's family," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "We appreciate the unique privilege of providing her a little heaven on earth."

