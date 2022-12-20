Local therapist shares tips on de-stressing during holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — The busy-ness of the holiday season, increased costs, and unrealistic expectations can often lead to a lot of stress for many. But shifting your focus and incorporating a little self-care can go a long way in making your holidays more merry and bright.

"This is a very stressful time of year, and what I find is often how we talk about our stress perpetuates the stress," licensed clinical therapist Ashley Ord told FOX 13 News. "So if we’re saying things to ourselves like, 'I’m never going to get this done' or 'I can’t believe I’m this far behind,' that’s just making it worse because now we feel bad about it, and now putting energy toward those thoughts instead of trying to get things done."

Ord suggests showing yourself compassion, figuring out what matters most to you this time of year and prioritizing those things, letting the rest go. She also suggests making time for a little self-care.

"Taking time to — even if it’s just three minutes in your day — to sit and just breathe and to remember that what you can do is enough and it’s great," she said.

She says letting go of expectations is another way to make the holidays more enjoyable.

"That expectation makes it very difficult, and if we can work on letting go of the expectation, being more present and allowing it to be whatever it will be, then we’re able to enjoy the holiday more," Ord said. "Being present actually helps us to also be grateful for what it is rather than worried about what it’s not."