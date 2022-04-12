Logan candy store selling mammoth 8 lb. chocolate Easter bunnies

LOGAN, Utah — Those with a giant sweet tooth might have met their match at a Logan candy shop.

To celebrate Easter, the Bluebird Candy Factory is making massive 8 pound chocolate bunnies for everyone... literally, everyone... to enjoy.

At a price of $130, even Bluebird's owners say they don't sell a lot of the tasty morsels, but they believe the chocolate rabbits inspire moments of generosity in the community.

"We did have one lady buy one and she took it Primary Children's Hospital and broke it up for all the kids to share," said Teresa Barner, the company's production manager.

The bunnies are available in milk, dark and white chocolate varieties, but don't wait until after Easter to grab one as the unsold rabbits are melted down to be used in smaller batches.