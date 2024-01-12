Logan Canyon closed after avalanche narrowly misses driver

LOGAN, Utah — Traffic through Logan Canyon was shut down Friday due to an avalanche that involved a driver who narrowly escaped danger.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the avalanche happened around 6:40 a.m. on U.S. 89.

Only one car was in the area when the avalanche happened and was involved in the slide, UHP reported.

A guardrail caught the car from going over the canyon cliff and the driver was able to escape to safety, getting out before being buried in snow, UHP said.

The individual was not injured by the avalanche, UHP told FOX 13 News.

Another avalanche happened in the canyon near the Dugway, UHP reported, but nobody was involved in that slide.

As crews assess the damage and clean up, UHP closed Logan Canyon entirely. Eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 460 in Logan and westbound traffic is closed at milepost 490 in Garden City.

The Utah Avalanche Center issued "high" avalanche danger warning across most Utah mountains over the last several days due to heavy snow sitting on a weak layer. "High" avalanche danger warnings were extended until Saturday morning across Utah.

Details such as the cause of the avalanches, as well as when Logan Canyon will reopen were not made available.

