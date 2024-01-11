High avalanche danger continues after heavy winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY — Thanks to a winter storm that delivered several inches of fresh snow, it's a powder day across many Utah mountain ranges. With the new snow, high avalanche danger persists for a second day.

At nearly all mountain ranges in Utah, avalanche danger remains "high" from Thursday into Friday morning.

FULL FORECAST: Lake Effect snow possible Thursday; more winter storms moving in Friday

Moab area mountains remain in "considerable" avalanche danger.

As there are no changes from Wednesday's avalanche warnings, experts continue to warn that recreators should exercise extreme caution on the slopes.

"Today is a day to back off and out from under steep terrain," the Utah Avalanche Center said in their daily report.

Officials reported danger is high at mid and high elevations as heavy snowfall and wind-drifted snow continue to build on top of a buried persistent weak layer.

"Strong winds and heavy snowfall have created dangerous avalanche conditions," the avalanche warning reads. "Avalanches failing on a widespread persistent weak layer buried under the new snow are likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30°."

Below 8,000 feet elevation, avalanche danger is currently considerable. The current warnings are in effect until Friday at 6 a.m.