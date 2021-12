LOGAN, Utah — Residents of Logan are reportedly without electricity Sunday afternoon.

The city, which has its own light and power department, announced shortly after 1 p.m. that the power was out. It was not clear how many homes or which areas were impacted.

Around 2 p.m., the city gave an update that crews were working to restore the power. They gave an estimate of 45 minutes to an hour for the repairs.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known.