Logan fireworks show set to return on Fourth of July holiday

Posted at 12:28 PM, Mar 09, 2021
LOGAN, Utah — Fourth of July fireworks are scheduled to return to Logan this year.

The city announced it's annual holiday fireworks show will return on July 3 at 10 p.m., but at a different location. Instead of being held at Utah State University, this year's extravaganza will take place at Willow Park, the Herald Journal reports.

One other big change is that this year's event will be free to the public.

With falling COVID-19 cases and loosened restrictions, crowds are expected to be able to fully participate in the day's festivities which are expected to include musical performances.

Like other fireworks shows around the country, the Logan event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

