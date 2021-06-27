Watch
Logan Police looking to identify potential arson suspect

Logan City Police Department
Do you recognize this person? Police want to speak to them about an arson case in Logan.
Posted at 9:25 PM, Jun 26, 2021
LOGAN, Utah — Police are trying to identify a person possibly involved in an arson case in Logan.

Logan City Police said they determined a grass fire a few days prior was set intentionally.

The fire was started around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 600 East and Canyon Road.

In a Facebook post, the department asked the public to help them identify a person spotted on a surveillance camera (pictured above).

Anyone who recognizes the individual pictured is asked to call Detective Mike Wursten at 435-716-9485 or dispatch at 435-753-7555.

