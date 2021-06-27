Logan Police looking to identify potential arson suspect

LOGAN, Utah — Police are trying to identify a person possibly involved in an arson case in Logan.

Logan City Police said they determined a grass fire a few days prior was set intentionally.

The fire was started around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 600 East and Canyon Road.

In a Facebook post, the department asked the public to help them identify a person spotted on a surveillance camera (pictured above).

Anyone who recognizes the individual pictured is asked to call Detective Mike Wursten at 435-716-9485 or dispatch at 435-753-7555.