Logan police officer charged with multiple counts of domestic violence

LOGAN, Utah — An officer with the Logan City Police Department has been arrested and placed on unpaid leave after multiple alleged incidents of domestic violence.

Michael Ryan Montoya, 31, is charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault, as well as domestic violence in the presence of a child and "unlawful detention."

He was arrested on Aug. 18, when the victim recalled multiple instances of domestic violence occurring since early 2021 in Wellsville. On one such occasion, the victim said Montoya charged at her, injuring her head and resulting in a concussion.

In texts obtained by the Cache County Sheriff's Office, the victim told Montoya that she had a headache after the alleged assault but "[did] not dare seek medical attention." She said Montoya asked her how she would explain the injury if she called for medical assistance, telling her that it would have to be reported to law enforcement if she said it happened during an argument.

A child who witnessed the alleged assaults stated that Montoya repeatedly pushed the victim against the wall, and once threatened to kick down the bathroom door if the victim wouldn't open it.

Montoya posted his $6,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

According to Cache Valley Daily, LCPD Chief Gary Jensen said Montoya was placed on unpaid leave after being arrested. Jensen said Montoya has been with the department for several years and "is a good officer notwithstanding the pending charges.”