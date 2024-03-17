Logan police officer charged with picking up women in patrol car, groping one, looking up personal info

LOGAN, Utah — A former police officer was charged with sexual abuse and illegally accessing personal information for an incident that occurred while he was on duty last year.

Carlos Jonathan Cubias, 27, was charged Friday with a 2nd-degree felony count of forcible sexual abuse, four misdemeanor counts of "unlawful access or use of criminal investigations and technical services division records," and texting or emailing while driving.

Cubias worked as an officer for the Logan City Police Department from 2020 to 2023, according to public records. The department confirmed to FOX 13 News that he resigned in May 2023, which was shortly after the alleged offenses.

According to charging documents, Cubias was in his patrol car around 2 a.m. on April 30, 2023. Prosecutors say he "spotted two young women walking alone" (exact ages not specified), then made a U-turn and called them over to his vehicle. Then, he allegedly "insisted" that the pair get in his vehicle and allow him to drive them to their destination. Court documents say he then asked the women "sexually-charged questions," and after arriving at their destination, he "demanded" one of them to give him her phone number. While she was putting her number into his phone, he allegedly reached under her pants and grabbed her behind.

Later, according to the charges, Cubias looked up the victim's personal information on the Utah Criminal Justice Information System in four instances. He is also accused of texting her while driving his patrol vehicle.

Court documents do not indicate that Cubias has been arrested; he has an initial court appearance scheduled for April 29 in Box Elder County.