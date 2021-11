LOGAN, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a person suspected of stealing a Pride flag from a home in Logan.

The flag was stolen Saturday evening around 7:40 p.m., according to the Logan City Police Department.

A doorbell camera captured a shot of the suspect, seen below:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows any information about the theft is asked to call LCPD Officer Montoya at 435-716-9300 and refer to case number 21L18900.