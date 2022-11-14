Logan woman dies after crashing SUV into river

LOGAN, Utah — A woman died Monday after her vehicle rolled into the Logan River, landing upside down and partially submerged.

Logan City Police said a jogger came across the overturned SUV in the river around 11 a.m. near 1600 E. Canyon Road, just down from First Dam.

Two bystanders were trying to pull the woman out of the water when first responders arrived. Members of the fire department attempted lifesaving efforts and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials identified the victim as 33-year-old Logan resident Jillian Segourney Wood and said her family has been notified. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police determined that Wood was driving east on Canyon Road when the SUV went off the road to the right, then landed on its roof after going down the embankment. It was not known what caused the vehicle to leave the road or how long it was in the water before the first witness discovered it. The cause of her death is not yet known.