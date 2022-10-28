Logan woman in wheelchair struck, killed by cement truck

LOGAN, Utah — A woman in a wheelchair was killed Friday after being struck by a cement truck as she was crossing a street in Logan.

The unidentified woman was crossing Main Street in a motorized wheelchair just before 10 a.m. when she was hit by the truck turning southbound from 200 North. She sustained "substantial" injuries, which lead to her death, according to the Logan City Police Department.

Because of the accident investigation, drivers are asked to avoid the area near 200 North Main and take alternate routes for several hours.