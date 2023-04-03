Long winter causing seasonal affective disorder among Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday morning, snow filled Maddy Peterson's bedroom windows for what felt like the millionth time this winter.

"I find it really hard to get out of bed when I see a lot of snow outside," Peterson said.

She says the extended winter has negatively impacted her mental health.

"Depression has severely affected my life. I'm not as social as I used to be, it's hard to go to the gym, it's hard to go to work," Peterson said. "It's been a really long winter and I know a lot of people who are really suffering."

With all this snow, cold temperatures and lack of sun, mental health professionals say what Peterson is feeling is common among Utahns.

"It's more common in states that are further away from the equator," said Jason Hunziker, the adult division chief of psychiatry at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. "I think places like Utah are prime spot for seasonal affective disorder."

Tami Paxton, the clinical director and owner of Quality Youth Services, says symptoms of seasonal affective disorder can creep up on people, especially during long winters. Many of the symptoms are similar to depression.

"Losing interest in activities that you once enjoyed, having low energy, feeling sluggish, having problems with sleep, having difficulties concentrating, feeling hopeless, also having thoughts of not wanting to live," Paxton said.

Although no cause has been determined, Hunziker and Paxton say there is research that links winter seasonal affective disorder to a change in hormones.

"A reduction of serotonin — so serotonin is the mood regular in our system — and then an increase in melatonin — so melatonin is our sleep regulator — so without the sun it really messes up our rhythms," Paxton said.

Hunziker says changes in circadian rhythms can be difficult for certain individuals.

"Some people are just so sensitive to changes in their circadian rhythm or their biological clock, and when the days are getting shorter and nights are getting longer, that can throw a lot of people off," Hunziker said.

Some treatments are aimed at helping balance hormone levels, while others are aimed at providing coping skills to help people get through the winter months.

"Light therapy is one of them — sitting under a very bright light for about 30-45 minutes a day, and this is done under medical supervision. Psychotherapy — so talk therapy — anti-depressants and mostly the SSRIs, and then Vitamin D," Paxton said.

Hunziker adds that there are lifestyle changes people can make that can help them when they are feeling down.

"Exercise — everybody needs to get up and move, try to stay on a pattern, you're eating well, going to bed on time, all of those things can be really beneficial, and then of course gathering your friends, keeping close to people," Hunziker said.

Peterson says she hopes people that are suffering from seasonal depression like her see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"You just push through, and it gets better. There are things out there and people out there, and resources that can help you," Peterson said.