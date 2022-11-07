Longtime Utah reporter news Marcos Ortiz passes away unexpectedly

SALT LAKE CITY — A local TV journalist who reported on Utah news for over 30 years has died.

Marcos Ortiz passed away suddenly Saturday morning at his home, according to ABC4 Utah, where he worked as the senior crime and justice reporter. He was 68 years old.

The local news outlet said the cause of his death is not yet known.

“Words are difficult to find as we learned of the loss of our colleague and friend, Marcos Ortiz,” ABC4 general manager and vice president Mark Danielson said in a statement. “He was an icon in Utah: a journalist, a mentor, a coach, and a friend. He reminded us how to be curious while leading by example. He will be missed by all and remembered always.”

Ortiz was from Lovell, Wyoming. He worked in radio in California before returning to Wyoming, where he worked in print journalism and then later began his career in television.

He has been a journalist in Utah since 1992 and began at ABC4 in 2004, where he continued to work until his passing. According to his obituary, he largely focused on crime with an emphasis on cold cases and missing persons.

Ortiz was married to Sandy Olney, and the couple had one daughter. They also had a beloved pet dog, Ortiz said in his bio.

