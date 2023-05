WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A group in southern Utah saw and literally felt the roar of a large rockslide near Zion National Park on Friday.

Amber Day said the group was headed up to Kolob Canyons on Mesa Road when they captured the rockslide on camera from different vantage points.

In the first video, a massive rock can be seen tumbling from the top of a cliff and rolling down, gathering other material before coming to a rest in a cloud of dust.