Look to the skies for flyovers happening across northern Utah this Fourth of July

SALT LAKE CITY — An annual tradition to celebrate the Fourth of July, Utahns in northern areas of the state can look to the skies on the Fourth of July to witness a handful of flyovers.

Four F-35A Lightning II jets from the 419th Fighter Wing will make their way around the state to commemorate Independence Day in Utah.

LIST: Where to see fireworks and celebrate Fourth of July in Utah!

The flyovers will begin at 9 a.m. and the jets will land just after 11:15 a.m.

Maj. James Rosenau, Maj. Daniel Huber, Maj. Daniel Toftness, and Maj. Christopher Collins will be piloting the jets during the flyovers while more than 40 other support personnel will be on the ground making sure everything goes to plan.

Here's the expected schedule for the flyovers:

West Point - 9:07 a.m.

Clearfield - 9:08 a.m.

Centerville - 9:10 a.m.

Millcreek - 9:12 a.m.

Murray - 9:13 a.m.

West Jordan - 9:13 a.m.

Riverton - 9:14 a.m.

Pleasant Grove - 9:16 a.m.

Huntsville - 9:28 a.m.

Riverdale - 9:30 a.m.

Farr West - 9:31 a.m.

Liberty - 9:33 a.m.

Vernal - 9:49 a.m.

Salt Lake City - 10:00 a.m.

Park City - 10:30 a.m.