Look up! Here's when you may be able to catch a glimpse of a meteor shower

SALT LAKE CITY — It may be a difficult weekend for star gazing with clouds and stormy weather expected in Utah but a particularly impressive meteor shower is expected to rain across the skies this weekend.

NASA writes that the eta Aquariid meteor shower is expected to peak in the pre-dawn hours of May 5, with more than 100 meteors per hour expected in the sky.

The meteor shower will be visible in both Northern and Southern hemispheres, although higher rates of visibility are expected in the Southern Hemisphere.

That doesn't mean Utahns won't be able to witness at least a few meteors, you'll just have to get up early and head out of the city.

NASA reports that meteors will be observable after midnight but the peak times are between 3 and 4 a.m. until dawn on Friday morning.

To have a chance at catching a glimpse of this stunning sight, you'll first want to find an area away from city lights, (maybe head to an Internationally recognized dark sky park in Utah).

Experts recommend you give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark conditions, which means staying off a phone and away from light (look away from the moon) to truly take in the stars and dark sky.

It will likely be cloudy in Utah through the weekend, but if you get lucky, maybe the clouds will part for just a moment and you'll get your chance to see meteors raining down across the sky.

