Two Utah parks designated International Dark Sky Parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Two more Utah parks were given the designation of being an International Dark Sky Park.

Goosenecks State Park in Mexican Hat and Fremont Indian State Park in Sevier were both awarded the honor Thursday by the International Dark-Sky Association. There are now 10 Utah parks that have achieved the designation, more than any other park system in the world.

Matt Muirhead Milky Way over Goosenecks State Park

The Utah Department of Natural Resources says Goosenecks offers a 1,000-foot vertical view and 360-degree vistas.

Deep within Clear Creek Canyon, Fremont Indian State Park is free of light pollution thanks to the surrounding mountains.

The International Dark-Sky Association works to combat light pollution worldwide.

Staff members at both parks have spent the last five years to promote the natural darkness of their locations; holding dark sky education events and monitoring the night skies.

Even during the pandemic, guests are allowed to visit the parks and enjoy the dark skies with the naked eye.