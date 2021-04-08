Look up! Utah celebrates International Dark Sky Week

SALT LAKE CITY — This week is International Dark Sky Week and Utah is one of the best places in America to celebrate it.

Dark Sky Week is the celebration of gazing at a dark, star-filled sky, and Utah parks have lots of ways we can enjoy the night sky.

RELATED: Two Utah parks designated International Dark Sky Parks

Utah has some of the darkest night skies in North America, with 23 dark sky parks in the state. The goal of dark sky parks is to get rid of light pollution which can have harmful consequences to wildlife. Light pollution can also impact human health, block our view of the universe and it wastes money and energy.

“I mean, everyone loves the stars, right? I think that people, even people in cities, I think we’re all drawn to the night sky and going and experiencing what a true dark night sky feels like and looks like and it can be a life-changing experience,” said Bettymaya Foott, Director of engagement with the International Dark Sky Association.

RELATED: Three more Utah State Parks awarded Dark Sky Park status

Utah state parks are hosting a series of virtual events in celebration of Dark Sky Week. of events this week. Visit https://stateparks.utah.gov/activities/dark-sky/dark-sky-events/ and https://idsw.darksky.org/events-2021/ for details.

RELATED: Torrey earns Utah's first International Dark Sky Park designation