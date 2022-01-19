Look up, Utah! International Space Station to fly overhead tonight

SALT LAKE CITY — Those looking for an out of this world treat should look to the skies over Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

At 6:44 p.m, the International Space Station will fly directly over Salt Lake City, and even better, it can be seen with the naked eye. No telescopes or other devices are needed.

NASA

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Allison Croghan says the skies will be mostly cloudy, and inversion haze and areas of dense fog will make seeing the fly-by a slight challenge.

The flyover will last about five minutes as the space station comes from the southwest and moves towards the northeast.