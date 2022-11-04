Looking for some fun? Here's what's going on this weekend in Utah

The temperature may be getting colder, but Utah is cranking up the heat with fun events happening this weekend across the state.

First things first, Daylight Saving is Sunday. Make sure to FALL back and turn your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday night!

Davis County

Layton Turkey Bowl



Bowl your way to victory and win a holiday turkey or ham! Cost is $20 per lane which includes 1 hour of bowling for up to six people and shoe rentals. Reservations are required! Event hosted on Saturday at noon, 1:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Intermountain Train Expo



Train lovers young and old gather at Utah's premiere hands-on model railroad show at the Davis Conference Center on Friday and Saturday. Several model railroad clubs will show off their amazing layouts and there will be many special activities for kids to enjoy. General admission is $15, kids ages 9-12 are $10 and kids under 8-years-old get in for free. The event is taking place on Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grand County

Moab Folk Festival



Enjoy music from a variety of different artists through a festival focused on bringing folk music and performances to the Moab community. The festival is happening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and tickets are required.

Iron County

Día de Los Muertos



Southern Utahs largest Día de Los Muertos festival returns with music, dance, food art and more! Watch cultural performances, remember loved ones with the community ofrenda and participate in festive crafts. Event happening from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts in Cedar City.

Storybook Cavalcade Children's Parade



Children's books come to life with music, floats and costumed characters. Special guests throughout the parade. Parade starts at 2 p.m. and the route travels from 300 East University Blvd. then East to Cedar City Main Street and South along Main Street to 400 North.

Brian Head Resort opening



If you're ready to hit the slopes, you're in luck because the first Utah ski resort will officially open for business this season. Brian Head Resort is opening lifts on Friday, which is the earliest opening date in resort history because of recent snowfall.



Salt Lake County

Diwali Celebration



Celebrate "The Festival of Lights" at the city library! A program with South-Asian music, dance, presentations and a ceremonial lighting of diyas will be hosted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Main Library located at 210 East 400 South in Salt Lake City.

Luz de las Naciones



The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a celebration honoring Latin America culture on Saturday, November 5 after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. The preformance is at 8 p.m. at the conference center and tickets are free but required.

Thomas Truck Tour



For one day only, a bright blue van with Thomas Truck will be parked at Fashion Place selling unique merchandise. Thomas truck lovers can get water bottles, T-shirts, lunch tins, engineer hats and more! Happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the courtyard by Red Rock.

Utah Chinese History Presentation



Learn about Utah Chinese History from 1860 to the present day and the history of Chinese and Native Americans in Utah before 1860 in this special presentation happening at The Little America hotel from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Shred fest



Utah's premiere winter kickoff festival features live music, two day real-snow ski & snowboard rail jam, film screenings, breweries, food trucks, vendors, activities, and more! Happening at Liberty Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Día de Los Muertos (photos above)



On Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m., head to the Day-Riverside Library branch for a Día de Los Muertos celebration! You can expect music and dance performances, calavera (sugar skull) and altar decorating, selfie stations, temporary tattoos, food and drink, and more.



Washington County

Autumn Art Show



Check out oil paintings, ceramics, watercolors, fiber art and more at the Autumn Art Show in St. George. More than 20 local artists participate in the show happening every day (except Sundays) through November 10. On weekdays, the gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, the gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Hosted at the Red Cliff Gallery.

14th Annual Redrox Music Festival



Music, poetry, drag, comedy and more will be part of this music festival hosted in Springdale. Event is at Bit & Spur Restaurant and Saloon and will be hosted on Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are required.

Weber County

Weber State Turkey Triathalon and 5K

