First Utah ski resort to officially open this weekend after early snow

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — The calendar will have barely swung to November when the first Utah ski resort will officially open for business this season.

Brian Head Resort announced it will open its lifts Friday, the earliest opening date in resort history.

Officials said the early storm that dumped 17 inches of snow a few weeks ago, along with another 19 inches expected this week, is allowing the resort to open two weekends ahead of schedule

Following the early snow, some resorts allowed skiers to get in some early runs, but they were not officially open for business and lifts were not operating.

Brian Head Resort said it will be just one of just five resorts to open as early as Friday across the country.

“We are excited to welcome winter and our guests back to Brian Head Resort,” said Marilyn Butler, general manager. “Our dedicated teams and Mother Nature have come together to allow us to experience the mountain in an unprecedented early season opening.

While early season conditions will exist when the resort opens, additional terrain will also open as conditions allow.