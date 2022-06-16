'Looks Like Brooks' contest winner crowned on Good Day Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of this weekend's concerts in Salt Lake City, FOX 13 News and K-Bull 93 searched all the high... and low places... for the best Garth Brooks lookalike in the "Looks Like Brooks" contest.

The competition was fierce, with three finalists making a last-ditch effort Thursday morning to sway the voters on Good Day Utah.

In the end, only Les Buchanan of West Jordan and Tooele's Rayce Christensen were left to battle for floor seats to Saturday's concert at Rice Eccles Stadium.

Once the votes were tallied, it was Les who was named the winner. Buchanan said it was only natural that he would be taking his wife to the concert as she was the one who entered her husband into the contest.

Along with concert tickets, Buchanan won an $100 Uber gift card and money for stadium snacks.