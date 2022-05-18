Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Loose extension cord breaks vehicles' windows, injuring 3 people at Sandy car wash

Virus Outbreak Illinois
Nam Y. Huh/AP
File photo: A car is washed by car wash machine at a gas station in Glenview, Ill., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Posted at 8:27 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 22:34:58-04

SANDY, Utah — An unfortunate accident Tuesday evening at a car wash in Sandy resulted in three people being injured and three cars being damaged.

Around 5:30 p.m., a pickup truck was going through the wash with a loose extension cord in the bed. One of the brushes managed to pick up the cord, which then began spinning, according to Sandy City Police.

The cord hit three cars that were also going through the wash, located near 9800 South and 700 East.

One car's sunroof was broken, and the shattered glass caused injuries to three of the four people in the car. Two were taken to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for "moderate" injuries, according to a Sandy City Fire Department spokesperson. The other was taken to a hospital for "mild" injuries, but not by ambulance.

Two more cars were also damaged; They both had their rear windshields broken.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere