Loud 'boom' reported across northern Utah most likely a meteor

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom early Saturday morning.

The sound was heard and felt just before 8:30 a.m., with reports coming in from people who say their homes shook following the boom.

People have been calling FOX 13 News about the noise from areas such as Park City, Syracuse, West Valley City and other locations.

Seismologists are reporting that the event was not an earthquake.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service appeared to confirm theories that it was a high-altitude meteor. In a tweet, the office shared a graphic showing what is believed to be meteor trails over Davis and Morgan counties.

Bolstering the meteor theory for this morning's #boom in #Utah, the two reddish pixels shown over Davis and Morgan counties are from the GOES-17 Lightning Mapper, but not associated with evidence of thunderstorm activity in satellite or radar. Likely the meteor trail/flash #utwx pic.twitter.com/qRO2Rsfca7 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 13, 2022

Many are theorizing that the noise was a sonic boom produced from aircraft nearby, possibly from Hill Air Force Base. However, in a tweet sent later Saturday, Gov. Spencer Cox said the noise was not from military aircraft.

"Heard this while out on a run in SLC," wrote Cox. "We have confirmed it was not seismic/earthquake and not related to our military instillations (sic)."

The governor also gave a nod to the meteor theory.

"This is likely the best theory," Cox said.

Heard this while out on a run in SLC. We have confirmed it was not seismic/earthquake and not related to our military instillations. This is likely the best theory. https://t.co/mEGfjtveNE — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) August 13, 2022

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story