Loved ones hold vigil for 12-year-old girl shot, killed in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A few days after a young girl was shot and killed in her home, the community is still mourning this tragic situation.

Balloons lined the Salt Lake City street, stuffed animals sat in the driveway, ribbons hung on trees, and candles shone bright with heavy hearts all around, as loved ones grieve the loss of 12-year-old Angelica Hernandez, or "Kica" as she was fondly called.

“This is really heartbreaking. The family is struggling a lot,” said Juanita Rivas, a longtime friend of the Hernandez family.

Police said a girl was shot and killed by her teenage brother on Wednesday. The family identified her and allowed FOX 13 News to share photos of her.

“It’s difficult,” said Rivas. “Nobody imagines losing a child at this age, let alone the situation.”

Friends and family gathered at Sherwood Park Saturday evening, holding each other as they try to process this loss. People spoke about Kica and lit candles for her. Loved ones describe Kica as someone who was full of life.

“She had a huge heart,” said Rivas. “She cared about the people around her. She loved her family, she loved her mom.”

They will continue to honor her memory.

“To let Kica know, her family know, her friends know, that she mattered," Rivas said. "That’s what’s important: that people know that she mattered.”

The memorial at the park and in front of the home where the shooting happened is growing, and the family hopes to raise enough money to give Kica the funeral they want for her.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Hernandez. It can be found online HERE.