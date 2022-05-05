Lunar eclipse to turn moon dark red over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The moon above Utah will soon turn blood red, months ahead of Halloween as the first lunar eclipse of the year is set to put on a stellar sky show.

Starting at 9:29 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, "the full Flower Moon will enter the Earth's shadow," according to Space.com, and cause our planet's satellite to turn a dark shade of red for a few hours.

Maximum eclipse, when the moon is closest to the center of the shadow, will be reached in Utah at 10:11 p.m., with the eclipse ending at 10:53 p.m.

NASA says "a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra."