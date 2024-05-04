Lyman announces new running mate after first pick deemed ineligible

SALT LAKE CITY — Phil Lyman, the Republican challenging Governor Spencer Cox in the Republican primary election, has chosen a new running mate one day after his first choice was deemed ineligible by a Utah judge.

In a tweet posted just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday, Lyman announced Highland resident Natalie Clawson as his new choice for lieutenant governor, replacing Layne Bangerter, whom a judge ruled was ineligble for the primary ballot Friday.

“I am thrilled to be joined by Natalie in this campaign,” Lyman says in his statement. “She brings an impressive skill set, connections, integrity, and experience to the office that will be vital as we move Utah back to the right direction.”

The press release outlines Clawson's education and career history, earning a B.S. in Political Science and a Juris Doctorate from Brigham Young University prior to being admitted to the Utah State Bar in 2003.

Lyman's campaign also touts her work with the BYU Center for International Law and Religion Studies, and her record for serving in her community's PTA and school community council.

“I am honored to be part of [Lyman's campaign] and can’t wait to get to work," Clawson says in the same statement. "Utahns are done with politicians who don’t listen. I will be a champion for parents and for individual rights. We are committed to supporting the values that make our state great.”