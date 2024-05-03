Judge rules Lyman's running mate will not be on primary ballot

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A judge has ruled that Republican candidate for governor Phil Lyman's running mate will not appear on the primary ballot.

Third District Court Judge Matthew Bates ruled that Layne Bangerter does not meet the residency requirements in Utah law.

Lyman, a state representative from Blanding, overwhelmingly won the Utah Republican Party convention nomination last week, capturing 67% of the delegate vote. But his pick for Lt. Governor was rejected by state elections officials on Monday.

Bangerter, a former Trump administration official, faced questions about his residency and whether he met the qualifications. The Lyman campaign's attorney argued in court on Friday that Bangerter lived in Utah for decades before moving to Idaho for a few years — then back to Utah in 2021. Cumulatively, his years of past residency made him eligible to be on the ticket.

The Lt. Governor's Office and an independent election advisor for the governor's race (because Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson herself is on the ballot) argued he did not meet the residency requirement, which demanded five years residency before an election. That prompted Lyman to sue to force his running mate onto the ballot arguing the law was vague.

"This interference with the election is inappropriate," said Chad Shattuck, an attorney for the Lyman campaign, told Judge Bates during a hearing on Friday.

Lyman and Bangerter sought a restraining order to force Bangerter's name on the ballot. Friday is the deadline to have those ballots finalized before they are printed and sent to Republican voters for the June primary election.

Lyman will face off against incumbent Governor Spencer Cox in the primary. Even though he lost at the GOP convention, Cox gathered enough signatures to earn a spot on the ballot as Utah law allows.

